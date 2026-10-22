PJ Night at Berkshire Museum

Come to the Berkshire Museum for an evening of reading as we once again transform its galleries into mini reading centers! This event features library leaders, community members, and educators as guest readers. The event will host spaces for families to read together and will include free books for all children in attendance to take home. Different galleries of the museum will feature readers and their books that relate to something in the museum or the community around us, and there will be a craft space for making your own take–home bookmark!

Thank you to Lee Bank for their generous sponsorship of this program!