Pitney Meadows "Friends of the Farm" Open House!

Join Us for Our Friends of the Farm Open House! As Pitney Meadows Community Farm celebrates our 10th anniversary season, we invite you to gather with us for an evening on the farm rooted in connection, conversation, and community! Join us on Thursday, June 4th from 5:30 PM – 7:30 PM for our annual “Friends of the Farm” Open House as we kick off another season together on the farm!

Whether you’ve been part of the Pitney Meadows community for years or are just beginning to discover the farm, this evening is a wonderful opportunity to meet neighbors, connect with fellow community members, and learn more about the people, partnerships, and programs that make this place so special.

The evening will feature a brief panel conversation with several of our incredible educational partners, including Skidmore College, Brave Lion Mindfulness and Movement, and Saratoga Springs High School, offering insight into the many ways learning, wellness, agriculture, and community intersect here at Pitney Meadows. After the panel, guests will have the opportunity to mingle, ask questions, and connect with staff, volunteers, supporters, and fellow community members!

Over the past ten years, Pitney Meadows has grown into a vibrant community gathering space rooted in stewardship, education, food access, and belonging, and this season, we’re excited to continue growing together. We hope you’ll join us to celebrate the start of another meaningful year on the farm!