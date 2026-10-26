Join Whitney Young Health for Pink Pathways to Prevention, a Breast Cancer Awareness Health Fair focused on education, prevention, and access to care.

Taking place on Thursday, October 29, this event is an opportunity to learn more about breast health, the importance of early detection, and resources available to support your well-being.

Whether you're looking to learn more about breast cancer prevention, explore available health services, or connect with community resources, we welcome you to join us!

Event Details

Date: Thursday, October 29, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM – 2:00 PM

Location: Whitney Young Health Swinburne Health Center, 526 Central Avenue, Albany, NY

Registration: FREE! Register to attend and join us in promoting breast cancer awareness and prevention.

At Whitney Young Health, we believe everyone deserves access to quality, compassionate care. We look forward to bringing our community together to encourage early detection, share resources, and support healthier futures.

We hope to see you there!