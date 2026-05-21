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Performance by The Clear Light Ensemble performs at Jane St. Art

Performance by The Clear Light Ensemble performs at Jane St. Art

The Clear Light Ensemble is an improvisational musical collaboration divinely inspired by Classical Indian Ragas. It's a cosmic tapestry of diverse musical forms including world jazz, rock, classical, folk and avant guard.

Jane St. Art Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com

Artist Group Info

The Clear Light Ensemble
Jane St. Art Center
11 Jane Street, Suite A
Saugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
janestreetartcenter.com