Performance by The Clear Light Ensemble performs at Jane St. Art
Performance by The Clear Light Ensemble performs at Jane St. Art
The Clear Light Ensemble is an improvisational musical collaboration divinely inspired by Classical Indian Ragas. It's a cosmic tapestry of diverse musical forms including world jazz, rock, classical, folk and avant guard.
Jane St. Art Center
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Jane St. Art Center
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com
Artist Group Info
The Clear Light Ensemble
Jane St. Art Center
11 Jane Street, Suite ASaugerties, New York 12477
(845) 217-5715
info@janestreetartcenter.com