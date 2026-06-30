Patriotic Community Picnic
Patriotic Community Picnic
The Lebanon Valley Historical Society hosts a community picnic from 12:00 - 3:00 on Sunday, July 5th
There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence, music by Martha von Schilgen of Revolutionary era tunes with a description of their origins, Wally Stock will play patriotic songs on his 1907 Victrola machine.
Bowey the Clown will create balloon masterpieces and there will be face painting.
The Star-Spangled Banner will be sung by all who want to join in.
There will be plenty of refreshments
Bring a favorite dish or dessert to share.
Shatford Park Pavilion
$20 donation
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 5 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Lebanon Valley Historical Society
5188948762
emrobertson555@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
emrobertson555@gmail.com
Shatford Park Pavilion
Rt. 20New Lebanon, New York 12125
5188948762
emrobertson555@gmail.com