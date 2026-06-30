Patriotic Community Picnic

The Lebanon Valley Historical Society hosts a community picnic from 12:00 - 3:00 on Sunday, July 5th

There will be a reading of the Declaration of Independence, music by Martha von Schilgen of Revolutionary era tunes with a description of their origins, Wally Stock will play patriotic songs on his 1907 Victrola machine.

Bowey the Clown will create balloon masterpieces and there will be face painting.

The Star-Spangled Banner will be sung by all who want to join in.

There will be plenty of refreshments

Bring a favorite dish or dessert to share.

