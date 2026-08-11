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Orleans

Orleans

With a legacy built on unforgettable melodies, tight musicianship and signature harmonies, Orleans has become one of Classic Rock’s most enduring acts. Their timeless hits—like “Still The One,” “Dance With Me,” and “Love Takes Time”—remain staples across radio, television and streaming platforms, captivating fans of all ages. Celebrated by peers and beloved by audiences, Orleans’ songwriting and musicianship have stood the test of time.

Formed in Woodstock, NY, Orleans has toured the world and released 17 albums and multiple concert DVDs over the past five decades. Their live performances continue to raise the bar, delivering the energy, heart and sound that first put them on the map. Now, they bring their legendary sound to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield—don’t miss this chance to experience a band that continues to inspire and entertain with every note.

The Colonial Theatre
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Berkshire Theatre Group
413-997-4444
info@berkshiretheatre.org
https://www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/
The Colonial Theatre
111 South Street
Pittsfield , Massachusetts 01201
413-997-4444
https://www.berkshiretheatregroup.org/