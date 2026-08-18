Opening Reception: Voices in Stone, the Art of Chinese Seal Carving by Anping Liu

Voices in Stone brings the traditional Chinese art of stone seal carving into a modern, multicultural context. The project will feature twenty hand-carved seals that blend Eastern technique with Western meaning, using words and phrases drawn from poetry, philosophy, scripture, and names familiar to American audiences.

By combining meaningful Western texts with the aesthetics of Chinese seal carving, the project creates a quiet dialogue across cultures, inviting viewers to reflect on shared values and the beauty of cross-cultural expression.

This opening reception is free and open to the public.