Opening Reception for 2026 Special Exhibitions

Join us for an opening and insight into this year’s feature exhibition “Talkin ‘Bout a Revolution: A Haudenosaunee Response to the 250th”. From Oneida, Wisconsin, to Akwesasne, participating artists will discuss their thought-provoking pieces and dialogue with each other and the audience about this widely celebrated American anniversary. Q & A will follow. Several of the artists will join the event in person or via Zoom, streamed live at the Museum. Refreshments will be served. Included in Museum admission.

These events are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and friends and members of the Iroquois Museum. For more information, contact Museum Director Steph Shultes at info@iroquoismuseum.org.