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Opening Reception for 2026 Special Exhibitions

Opening Reception for 2026 Special Exhibitions

Join us for an opening and insight into this year’s feature exhibition “Talkin ‘Bout a Revolution: A Haudenosaunee Response to the 250th”. From Oneida, Wisconsin, to Akwesasne, participating artists will discuss their thought-provoking pieces and dialogue with each other and the audience about this widely celebrated American anniversary. Q & A will follow. Several of the artists will join the event in person or via Zoom, streamed live at the Museum. Refreshments will be served. Included in Museum admission.

These events are made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature and friends and members of the Iroquois Museum. For more information, contact Museum Director Steph Shultes at info@iroquoismuseum.org.

Iroquois Museum
Cost included in Admission
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026

Event Supported By

Iroquois Museum
5182968949
heather@iroquoismuseum.org
http://iroquoismuseum.org

Artist Group Info

heather@iroquoismuseum.org
Iroquois Museum
Iroquois Museum
324 Caverns Road
Howes Cave, New York 12092
518-296-8949
info@iroquoismuseum.org
http://www.iroquoismuseum.org