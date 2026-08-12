OPENING RECEPTION
OPENING RECEPTION
Wallkill River Center for the Arts presents two exhibitions featuring assemblage-based artwork: Puzzle, a solo exhibit of work by Elizabeth Keithline, and Keep It Together, an accompanying group show curated by Keithline. Both exhibitions open with a reception Saturday, August 22, 5:00 - 7:00 PM and continue through September 27, 2026. Meet the artists and view the works! Free and open to the public.
WRCA
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Wallkill River Center for the Arts
845-457-2787
info@wallkill.art
WRCA
232 Ward Street Montgomery, NYMontgomery, New York 12549
8454572787
info@wallkill.art