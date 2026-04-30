Olivia K & The Parkers — Live at Context Collective

Join us for a once in a lifetime experience. Olivia and the band are bringing their grooves from Brooklyn to Troy, NY for an unforgettable evening of live music in an intimate gallery setting.

For this special performance, Olivia K will be joined by her dynamic three-piece band, creating a rich, layered sound that moves between soul, jazz, gospel, and rock. Expect a night that feels both electric and deeply personal, where live instrumentation, powerful vocals, and improvisational moments transform the space into something immersive and alive.

Fresh off being featured on NPR Tiny Desk Top Shelf, Olivia K & The Parkers are arriving with momentum, presence, and a sound that commands attention. This is a rare chance to experience them up close, outside of the larger venues they regularly fill.

Set inside Context Collective, the evening invites you to slow down, tune in, and experience live music as it’s meant to be felt. Seating will be limited to keep the experience intimate.

Doors: 6PM

Opening Performance: 7PM - Band TBD

Olivia K & The Parkers

Olivia K & The Parkers is the brainchild of Olivia K, singer-songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and fearless leader. After playing such venues as Baby’s All Right and City Winery early on and opening for Kermit Ruffins at Sony Hall, OK&P sold out Joe’s Pub in 2021, turning a dumbstruck crowd into their congregation.

In the height of the pandemic, OK&P recorded a dual-EP,The Sankofa Project: a meditative act of creation and closure dedicated to the wisdom of the Ghanaian symbol, Sankofa. Within a month of announcing the project, the band blew past their crowdfunding goal,and the project was released at Brooklyn Bowl, with its lead single “Good Things” featured as the theme song for the UN Youth Assembly in 2023.

Since its release, Olivia K & The Parkers has electrified venues across NYC and beyond, from BRIC’s Celebrate Brooklyn and Brooklyn Museum, to headlining two nights at Summer Hoot Festival. Their all-Brooklyn, Black diasporic fusion of soul, jazz, gospel, and rock speaks to expansive minds and righteous spirits everywhere.