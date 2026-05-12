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Off the Wall: A Sculpture Show

Off the Wall: A Sculpture Show

The Gilboa Museum presents, "Off the Wall", a three-dimensional art show in the Community Room. Six excellent local artists show sculptures in metal, stone, wood, glass, plastic, found objects and mixed media.
Featuring John Jackson, Leslie Yolen, Rachel Owens, Wendy Brackman, Kristen DeFontes and Shari Mendelson.
On view Saturdays and Sundays from noon-4pm and by appointment May 23-June 21.
Opening reception May 23 from 4:30-6:30.

Gilboa Museum
Every week through Jun 21, 2026.
Sunday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Saturday: 12:00 PM - 04:00 PM

Event Supported By

Gilboa Historical Society
(607)588-6894
gilboahs@proton.me
Gilboa Historical Society
Gilboa Museum
122 Stryker Road
Gilboa, New York 12076
9145727289
gilboahs@proton.me
Gilboafossils.org