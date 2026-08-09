NYS Capital District Walk for Pancreatic Cancer Research

The Lustgarten Foundation’s Albany Capital District Walk for Research is your chance to join our dedicated community of supporters who have been touched by pancreatic cancer. This year we will be walking again at Elm Avenue Town Park where together we will celebrate having raised a cumulative total of over $2 million for the Lustgarten Foundation – enough to fully fund a clinical trial! And thanks to the Foundation’s private funding, 100% of every dollar donated goes directly to pancreatic cancer research.

Registration begins at 8:00 AM. Pavilion activities will run until opening ceremonies at 10:00 AM. Our child friendly, stroller friendly, pet friendly, 1.2-mile handicap accessible Walk sets out at 10:30 AM and all activities end by noon.

Pavilion activities will include a pet parade, a 50/50 raffle, a pick-a-prize auction, a PC information area, and a survivors’ table. A live band, Shades of Grey, will provide live music. Mini Masquerade Face Painting will again provide her amazing body artwork. Participants can relax with a chair massage provided by Breathe Massage Therapy. The first 600 walkers will receive a walk t-shirt, and refreshments including bottled water, apple cider donuts, coffee, tea, hot chocolate and apple cider.

