Needle Felted Butterflies and Moths

Learn how to needle felt a beautiful moth or butterfly with local fiber artist, Mallory Zondag!

Learn how to paint and sculpt with wool during this four hour needle felting workshop. You will learn how to work with wool felt to create the shape of your moth or butterfly, how to sculpt wool three dimensionally to form the body, legs and antennae and finally how to blend colors and create a painted effect using wool roving and felting needle to bring your winged pollinator to life!

About the Instructor:

Mallory Zondag is an award-winning New York–based artist and educator whose internationally exhibited work explores the relationship between the natural world, the human body, and lived experience. Using tactile, meditative processes like wet felting, weaving, sculpting, and stitching, she creates dimensional textile pieces that reflect themes of growth, decay, and humanity’s place within nature’s tensions.

Her work has been shown at major institutions including the Whitney Museum of American Art, Phoenix Art Museum, and Berkeley Art Museum, among others, and she has held residencies at Acadia National Park, The Wassaic Project, and The Allentown Art Museum.

Zondag is also dedicated to community-based art education, leading collaborative projects like her Fiber Living Wall program in schools and organizations. She has received multiple grants and awards, and her work is held in prominent public and private collections. She earned her BFA in Fashion Design from Pratt Institute.