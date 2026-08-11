Santa Paws is coming back to The Colonial Theatre!

The holidays have gone to the dogs—and we wouldn’t have it any other way! Mutts Gone Nuts: Santa Paws returns to The Colonial Theatre for a third festive season of incredible canine talent, big laughs and plenty of holiday mischief.

This crowd-pleasing spectacular features an all-rescue cast of four-legged superstars performing astonishing tricks, high-flying stunts and hilarious antics that have delighted audiences of all ages. From the highest-jumping dog in the universe to a six-pound Pomeranian-Pikachu mix with personality to spare, these once-overlooked pups have traded the doghouse for the spotlight—and they’re ready to steal the show.

Packed with classic holiday music, heartwarming moments and surprises around every corner, Santa Paws is a joyful celebration of second chances, the magic of the season and some seriously talented dogs. See why The Washington Post called Mutts Gone Nuts a “must-see” and make Santa Paws part of your family’s holiday fun at The Colonial Theatre!