Mohawk Valley Chorus 2026 pops concert - "Listen to the Music"

Come enjoy an afternoon of popular tunes and contemporary songs, all performed by the Mohawk Valley Chorus! David M. Rossi directs MVC in "Listen to the Music"; Luanne Hawk is our accompanist.

Selections include Philip Kern's foot-tapping arrangement of Louis Prima's "Sing, Sing, Sing"; Eric William Barnum's haunting "The Stars Stood Up in the Air," based on a poem by Thomas MacDonaugh (1878-1916); Rodgers & Hart's "Johnny One Note," from the musical "Babes in Arms"; "Let the River Run," composed by Carly Simon; and the Doobie Brothers' classic "Listen to the Music," written by Tom Johnston.

Concert date is Sunday, May 17, 2026 at 3 pm, at Amsterdam High School.

Tickets are $20 general admission; $15 for senior citizens/students; and free for children age 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance from any chorus member.

For more information, see our Facebook page; or contact us at mohawkvalleychorusinfo@gmail.com or 518-573-7799.

(NOTE: OUR WEBSITE IS UNDER RENOVATION)

