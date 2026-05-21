MKAD Summer Arts Camp

1 WEEK SESSION

Monday - Friday, 9 am - 3 pm (Inquire about possible after care options)

August 17, 18, 19, 20, 21

Ages 12-15

This camp is designed with experimentation, fun and inclusion in mind. We will be exploring a few different methods for making artwork: ceramics, cyanotype, mosaics, and printmaking. This is a learning experience for young artists ages 12-15 at all levels of self-expression. No experience necessary but an open mind and a love of making is a plus. Additionally, we will be visiting artists in their studios to learn about different creative practices, and exploring a few different arts businesses of the Midtown Kingston Arts District. Bring your own lunch except on Friday.

Camp Schedule:

9-11:30am: Morning Session

12- 12:30 Lunch

12:30-2:30 Afternoon Session

2:50-3pm pick up time

Sample Schedule (subject to change):

Monday (8/17) and Tuesday (8/18):

Morning: Ceramics at Headstone Ceramics

Afternoon: Printmaking project at Neighborhood Print Studio

Wednesday (8/19) and Thursday (8/20):

Morning: Cyanotype at The DRAW

Afternoon: Mosaic tile project at The DRAW.

Friday (8/21):

Finish projects at The DRAW

Visit Dinnerware Museum

Last day Lunch at Tilda’s Kitchen

Afternoon: Exhibit final projects at The DRAW

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For 75% discount use code "75OFF"

For 100% discount use code "FULLSCHOLARSHIP"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact chris@mkad.art