Mind Magic: A Night of Laughter and Astonishment Benefiting NAMI Vermont

Mind Magic combines elements of comedy and mindreading with psychology and theater, drawing on Dr. Steve’s laser-sharp observational skills and refined sense of the absurd. All of these are on display in Mind Magic, which is carefully curated to make audiences laugh, gasp, think… and laugh some more!

Dr. Steve Taubman pulls back the curtain on the psychological mechanics of human behavior, leaving you astonished, entertained, and wanting more.

“Dr. Steve captivates imagination, casts a shadow of doubt on the limits of reality, and leaves an indelible impression on the soul.” --Naples Press

"Dr. Steve is hilarious and astonishing." — John Cleese, Monty Python

"You don't have to be THAT GOOD!!!" -- Dick Cavett

Next Stage Arts, Friday, Aug 28 @ 7:30pm

$27.50 General Admission