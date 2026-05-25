Michael – Screening and Dance Party!

Wanna Be Starting Something!

Screening of Michael and Dance Party!

Hosted by Drew Andrews!

Dress Up! Sing Along! Dance in the Aisles!

Donations accepted for The Center for Creative Education

Michael is the cinematic portrayal of the life and legacy of one of the most influential artists the world has ever known. The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world.

