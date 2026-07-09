Messiah Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School

Messiah is proud to announce our very first Vacation Bible School in decades! All children from ages 4 to 12 are welcome to join us for a week of fun, fellowship and music! Following our Whirl VBS curriculum, we will be learning about a new bible story every day, enjoy the outdoors, games, crafts and music with Messiah's very our Scott Heller! A mid-morning snack and lunch will also be provided! If you would like to sign up your child for VBS 2026, please fill out form found at https://bit.ly/mlcvbs. We are happy to be able to provide VBS for $20 per child with a possibility of scholarships! Please reach out to Heather Zimmer at 518.364.3216 with any questions