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Messiah Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School

Messiah Lutheran Church Vacation Bible School

Messiah is proud to announce our very first Vacation Bible School in decades! All children from ages 4 to 12 are welcome to join us for a week of fun, fellowship and music! Following our Whirl VBS curriculum, we will be learning about a new bible story every day, enjoy the outdoors, games, crafts and music with Messiah's very our Scott Heller! A mid-morning snack and lunch will also be provided! If you would like to sign up your child for VBS 2026, please fill out form found at https://bit.ly/mlcvbs. We are happy to be able to provide VBS for $20 per child with a possibility of scholarships! Please reach out to Heather Zimmer at 518.364.3216 with any questions

Messiah Lutheran Church
$20
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through Aug 07, 2026.
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

heatherzimmer.church@gmail.com
Messiah Lutheran Church
2850 Guilderland Ave
Schenectady, New York 12306
5183552311
office@messiahschenectady.org
https://bit.ly/mlcvbs