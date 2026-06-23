Marks, Makers, and Storytellers
Marks, Makers, and Storytellers
Reception for the exhibition Marks, Makers, and Storytellers. Abstract art in varied media with narrative edges by artists: Alexis Elton, Tracy Hayes, Leo Madriz, Nicole Parcher, Gelah Penn, Michael Rodriguez. Performance by Leighann Kowalsky at 3:00pm.
Raphael Moser Gallery
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Raphael Moser Gallery
info@raphaelmosergallery.com
Artist Group Info
moser17@outlook.com
Raphael Moser Gallery
75 Bridge StreetCatskill, New York 12414
info@raphaelmosergallery.com