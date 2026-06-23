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Marks, Makers, and Storytellers

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Marks, Makers, and Storytellers

Reception for the exhibition Marks, Makers, and Storytellers. Abstract art in varied media with narrative edges by artists: Alexis Elton, Tracy Hayes, Leo Madriz, Nicole Parcher, Gelah Penn, Michael Rodriguez. Performance by Leighann Kowalsky at 3:00pm.

Raphael Moser Gallery
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Raphael Moser Gallery
info@raphaelmosergallery.com
https://www.raphaelmosergallery.com

Artist Group Info

moser17@outlook.com
Raphael Moser Gallery
75 Bridge Street
Catskill, New York 12414
info@raphaelmosergallery.com
https://www.raphaelmosergallery.com