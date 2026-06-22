Marion Spencer presents contemporary dance “ecdysis” at Bridge Street Theatre

Bridge Street Theatre welcomes Catwalk Institute and Brooklyn-based choreographer and interdisciplinary artist Marion Spencer for a one-performance-only presentation of “ecdysis” on Sunday, June 28 at 2pm.

Part of an ongoing series of solo works, ecdysis combines movement, sound, and projection in an interdisciplinary exploration of transformation, renewal, and adaptation. Inspired by the biological process of shedding, the work asks what we let go of and what we dream for as we navigate an ever-changing world.

Spencer was nominated for a 2023 New York Dance and Performance ("Bessie") Award for Outstanding Breakout Choreographer. Her work has been presented by La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club, Danspace Project, Gibney, Roulette Intermedium, Center for Performance Research, and Movement Research at Judson Church, among many others. She has held residencies at MacDowell, the American Dance Festival, The Chocolate Factory Theater, and Amherst College.

Presented by Catwalk Institute, ecdysis comes to Catskill for one afternoon only. The performance begins Sunday, June 28 at 2pm. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for students. Bridge Street Theatre is located at 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill. For information and tickets, visit bridgest.org/marion-spencer/.

