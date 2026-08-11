This event is part of Hudson Valley Community College's Fall 2026 Lunchtime Concert Series presenting the free concerts from the very best local and regional musicians. This event is free and open to the public and is presented by the HVCC Cultural Affairs Program. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items to donate to the Viking Cupboard Food Pantry.

Maria Zemantauski is a nylon-string guitarist and composer whose style is influenced by a variety of musical genres, most notably Spanish classical, flamenco and American fingerstyle. She has performed in Spain, Italy and across the continental United States to great acclaim. Her albums, Mrs. Laughinghouse (1997), Seeing Red (2000), Under the Lemon Tree (2005), Petty Feet & Mistletoe (2010), and the self-titled Maria Zemantauski (2018) have received stellar reviews from music critics around the world.

For this performance, Maria will be joined by the Maria Z Ensemble: Sten Isachsen (mandolin and guitar), Bob Buckley (bass) and Brian Melick (percussion). Together, they create a rich and dynamic sound that reflects Maria's blend of artistic freedom, innovation and tradition.

As one reviewer wrote, "Zemantauski has continually pushed the boundaries of the possible with her trusty 6-string, blending genres that have little or no business appearing on the same bill, much less in the same song. It's rarely less than electrifying to watch her do it." Maria believes that the expressive possibilities of the guitar are limitless and pursues her music with passion, confidence and grace.

In addition to performing extensively as a soloist and with the Maria Z Ensemble, Maria maintains a private teaching studio in upstate New York and serves on the faculty of Hudson Valley Community College's Fine Arts, Theatre Arts and Digital Media Department.