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Long Light | May 23 Show w/Wendy Eisenberg and Elori Saxl

Long Light | May 23 Show w/Wendy Eisenberg and Elori Saxl

Ring in the unofficial start of summer during Memorial Day Weekend on May 23 with music by Wendy Eisenberg and Elori Saxl.

Wendy Eisenberg is a virtuoso guitarist and singer-songwriter who moves fluidly between art-rock, jazz, free improvisation, and folk — arriving this year with their most fully realized work yet.

Elori Saxl is a New York-based composer and key figure in an emerging generation of American experimental musicians. She carries the torch of minimalism forward, fusing it with a sensibility shaped by sound-system culture and contemporary pop production.

Bites by Chatham Provisions | Wine, Beer, and mocktails available for purchase in the Benenson Visitors Center.
Free admission. RSVP encouraged.

Musicians TBA for remaining Long Light shows:
Saturday, June 20
Saturday, July 25
Saturday, September 5

Art Omi
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Art Omi
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/
Art Omi
1405 County Route 22
Ghent, New York 12075
(518) 392-4747
info@artomi.org
https://www.artomi.org/calendar/trick-or-treat-in-the-park