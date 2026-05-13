Long Light | May 23 Show w/Wendy Eisenberg and Elori Saxl

Ring in the unofficial start of summer during Memorial Day Weekend on May 23 with music by Wendy Eisenberg and Elori Saxl.

Wendy Eisenberg is a virtuoso guitarist and singer-songwriter who moves fluidly between art-rock, jazz, free improvisation, and folk — arriving this year with their most fully realized work yet.

Elori Saxl is a New York-based composer and key figure in an emerging generation of American experimental musicians. She carries the torch of minimalism forward, fusing it with a sensibility shaped by sound-system culture and contemporary pop production.

Bites by Chatham Provisions | Wine, Beer, and mocktails available for purchase in the Benenson Visitors Center.

Free admission. RSVP encouraged.

Musicians TBA for remaining Long Light shows:

Saturday, June 20

Saturday, July 25

Saturday, September 5