Live in Concert – Milagro Verde
Live in Concert – Milagro Verde
An Evening with MILAGRO VERDE
cumbia sicodelica desde Brooklyn
MILAGRO VERDE delivers a guitar soaked high-energy take on chica, the psychedelic cumbia that lit up Peru in the 1970’s. Blending original compositions with reimagined classics, Milagro Verde brings electricity, grooves, and tropical heat to get the fiesta going.
Natica, Vocals | Edwin, Guitar | Aaron, Guitar | Nico, Bass | Piero, Percussion | Ronald, Drums
Youtube @milagro_verdebk
Instagram @milagro_verdebk
Supported by Bank of Greene County
The Rosendale Theatre
$20/$17
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Rosendale Theatre
8456588989
info@rosendaletheatre.org
Artist Group Info
Volunteer@rosendaletheatre.org
The Rosendale Theatre
408 Main StreetRosendale, New York 12472
845-658-8989
hello@rosendaletheatre.org