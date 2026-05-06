Live in Concert – Milagro Verde

An Evening with MILAGRO VERDE

cumbia sicodelica desde Brooklyn

MILAGRO VERDE delivers a guitar soaked high-energy take on chica, the psychedelic cumbia that lit up Peru in the 1970’s. Blending original compositions with reimagined classics, Milagro Verde brings electricity, grooves, and tropical heat to get the fiesta going.

Natica, Vocals | Edwin, Guitar | Aaron, Guitar | Nico, Bass | Piero, Percussion | Ronald, Drums

Youtube @milagro_verdebk

Instagram @milagro_verdebk

Supported by Bank of Greene County

