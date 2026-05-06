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Live in Concert – Milagro Verde

Live in Concert – Milagro Verde

An Evening with MILAGRO VERDE
cumbia sicodelica desde Brooklyn
MILAGRO VERDE delivers a guitar soaked high-energy take on chica, the psychedelic cumbia that lit up Peru in the 1970’s. Blending original compositions with reimagined classics, Milagro Verde brings electricity, grooves, and tropical heat to get the fiesta going.
Natica, Vocals | Edwin, Guitar | Aaron, Guitar | Nico, Bass | Piero, Percussion | Ronald, Drums
Youtube @milagro_verdebk
Instagram @milagro_verdebk
Supported by Bank of Greene County

The Rosendale Theatre
$20/$17
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Rosendale Theatre
8456588989
info@rosendaletheatre.org
rosendaletheatre.org

Artist Group Info

Volunteer@rosendaletheatre.org
The Rosendale Theatre
408 Main Street
Rosendale, New York 12472
845-658-8989
hello@rosendaletheatre.org
https://www.rosendaletheatre.org