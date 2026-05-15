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Little Red Riding Hood Puppet Show

Little Red Riding Hood Puppet Show

Children squeal with delight throughout this traditional tale with a twist. Find out what happens when Little Red gets mixed up with Porquoi the pig who is in the wrong story. Complete with changing scenery, music and charming hand puppets, this show will have audiences ratting on the wolf and cheering Little Red to safety.

Hudson River Maritime Museum
10
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 31 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Hudson River Maritime Museum
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
http://www.hrmm.org
Hudson River Maritime Museum
50 Rondout Landing
KIngston , New York 12401
845-338-0071
info@hrmm.org
https://www.hrmm.org