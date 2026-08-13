Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac
Join us for a night of romance, drama, and Rumours…
Little Lies faithfully recreates the classic Fleetwood Mac lineup, capturing the legendary leads, lush vocal harmonies, and iconic rhythm section, with additional musicians for a fuller, more powerful performance that stays true to the band’s history of innovation and reinvention. The tribute’s repertoire spans four decades of albums and live performances, from the original 1968 self-titled album to the iconic live moments of The Dance. Little Lies puts on a truly engaging live show, performing an authentic and eclectic playlist of your favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, and the many hits they inspired for other great artists.
The Center at Eagle Hill
$30-35
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Center at Eagle Hill
413-477-6746
thecenter@eaglehill.org
The Center at Eagle Hill
242 Old Petersham RdHardwick, Massachusetts 01037
413-477-6746
thecenter@eaglehill.school