Little Lies: A Tribute to Fleetwood Mac

Join us for a night of romance, drama, and Rumours…

Little Lies faithfully recreates the classic Fleetwood Mac lineup, capturing the legendary leads, lush vocal harmonies, and iconic rhythm section, with additional musicians for a fuller, more powerful performance that stays true to the band’s history of innovation and reinvention. The tribute’s repertoire spans four decades of albums and live performances, from the original 1968 self-titled album to the iconic live moments of The Dance. Little Lies puts on a truly engaging live show, performing an authentic and eclectic playlist of your favorite Fleetwood Mac songs, and the many hits they inspired for other great artists.