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Liquid Futures - Futuristic Video Creation Workshop

Liquid Futures - Futuristic Video Creation Workshop

Join a workshop to create short videos that imagine speculative futures in, on, and around the Wallkill River.

What does the Wallkill River look like 50 years from now, 100 years from now, 1000 years from now, after climate change? Join a workshop with artist Lize Mogel to imagine fantastic scenarios about the social, environmental and political future of the Wallkill River, and to create short videos enacting those speculative futures in, on, and around the river. The videos will become part of a community-created artwork for the Wallkill Futures exhibition at Unison Arts in New Paltz (July 17- August 22).

Unison Arts
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Lize Mogel
info@walkingthewatershed.com
https://wallkillfutures.com/futures.html
Unison Arts
68 Mtn. Rest Rd
New Paltz, New York 12561
8452551559
info@unisonarts.org
https://www.unisonarts.org/events/31st-annual-craft-art-design-fair