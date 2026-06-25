Life Drawing for Everyone

6 Wednesdays, 6-8 pm

September 9, 16, 23, 30, October 7, 14

8 students limit

14+

$300

Have fun and Learn to draw and paint. You will be taught the basics of traditional figure, portrait, and still-life drawing. These sessions are designed for everyone, from curious hobbyists trying it out for the first time to those seeking to develop serious illustration skills for art school or professional work. You will explore charcoal, pencil, pastels, pen and ink, and paint.

All materials are provided.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot. Scholarship availability closes 2 weeks prior to the start of class.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art