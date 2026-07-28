LI Modern: Funky Modernist: Andrew Geller

Andrew Geller (1924-2011) created his own highly individual and everyman form of the modern American beach house. Many of his most notable works were built on eastern Long Island and Fire Island. They were small, affordable, low maintenance and came with whimsical names like the “Box Kite,” “Raspberry Basket” and “Square Brassiere.” Alastair Gordon features Geller’s work prominently in both editions of his book Weekend Utopia.

About Alastair Gordon

Alastair Gordon is an award-winning critic, curator, cultural historian and author. For more than twenty years, he wrote on art, architecture and the environment for the New York Times and in 2008 became Contributing Editor on design for WSJ., the Wall Street Journal Magazine, as well as launching and producing the popular “Wall-to-Wall” design blog on the Journal’s web site. Gordon’s essays have been published in many other publications including Architectural Digest, Vanity Fair, Le Monde, Architectural Record, New York Observer, House & Garden and Dwell. From 2014 to 2019 he was the architecture/design critic for the Miami Herald, and in 2020 launched the Poetics of Place(POP) podcast series. In addition to his critical journalism, Gordon has published more than 28 books on art, architecture and environment, including such critically acclaimed titles as Weekend Utopia, Naked Airport, Spaced Out, Theater of Shopping, Arquitectonica, Romantic Modernist and Wandering Forms. See “Books”. In 2016, he launched a critical writing program at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Design and has taught and lectured at many other institutions. Earlier in his career, Gordon was General Editor of The Princeton Papers on Architecture and served as the Robert Lehman Curator at the Parrish Art Museum in Southampton, N.Y. He has received numerous prizes for his critical journalism and received a special citation for ‘Excellence in Criticism’ from the American Institute of Architects. Alastair is Co-Founder and Editorial Director of Gordon de Vries Studio, an imprint that specializes in books about the human environment.