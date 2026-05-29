Lecture: Enslaved Lives Through Senate House Archives

The Senate House Archives are home to thousands of 18th century documents, where one can catch glimpses into daily life in Kingston, NY. Amongst these letters, accounts and inventories, are brief mentions of the enslaved population, whether they were sent by their enslaver to pick up items, worked on the sloops, or even faced being sold to another family. Combing through these documents, one can start piecing together the lives they were living in Kingston and view with a broader lens on how a new country was shaping their futures