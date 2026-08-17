L’Alliance New York announces the New York premiere of Lenio Kaklea’s The Birds co-presented with PS21: Center for Contemporary Performance as part of the 2026 Crossing The Line Festival on Friday, September 18 and Saturday, September 19 at 7:30PM at 2980 Route 66, Chatham, NY 12037. Tickets are available at four price points, with $30 as the standard ticket price. For more information and to reserve tickets, visit https://ps21chatham.org/event/lenio-kaklea/.

Returning to Crossing The Line after Αγρίμι / Fauve in 2024, choreographer Lenio Kaklea continues her exploration of ecology through dance. In The Birds, she takes inspiration from the ways in which birds structure their behavior through dance and song, from mating rituals to hunting patterns. In recreating these behaviors, Kaklea reflects on the desire to be seen and heard, which is shared across species, from birds to humans. Birds also represent a powerful figure of control, in the form of the looming birds of prey. Bright colors, acrobatics and energetic movements contrast with the threat of being watched, as Kaklea questions the precarious equilibrium between freedom and subjugation.

﻿