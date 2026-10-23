Krazy Kat and Calvin & Hobbes: Classic Comics Family Day

Free with Museum admission*

Join us for a day of family fun as we celebrate the opening of two special exhibits featuring Krazy Kat and Calvin & Hobbes. Join our team of educators and special guest artist, Leonardo Quiles, for comic strip-themed artmaking & more. All ages are welcome. Drop-in, no reservations required.

Leonardo Quiles is an author, illustrator, comics artist, and elementary visual arts educator. He studied Illustration at Parsons School of Design and holds an MFA in Illustration from the University of Hartford. His background in film and visual effects, along with his work in editorial illustration, comics, animation, and children’s literature, has shaped his passion for visual storytelling.

Leo is currently writing and illustrating his debut graphic novel for Macmillan Children’s Publishing, forthcoming in Fall 2027. He is also a PK–6 Visual Arts teacher at a public elementary school in Western Massachusetts, where he shares his love of drawing, comics, and storytelling with young artists every day. A lifelong comics enthusiast, Leo is especially passionate about how comics can bring together words, pictures, humor, and imagination to tell stories for readers of all ages.

*Free Admission for Kids on Opening Weekend is offered thanks to funding from the Art Bridges Cohort Program

This multi-year, multi-institutional art sharing partnership formed by the Delaware Art Museum, in collaboration with the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum, the Brandywine River Museum of Art, the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, the New Britain Museum of American Art, and the Norman Rockwell Museum, is made possible by the Art Bridges Cohort Program.

About Art Bridges

Art Bridges Foundation is the vision of philanthropist and arts patron Alice Walton. Founded in 2017, Art Bridges creates and supports projects that share works of American art with communities across the United States and its territories. Art Bridges partners with a growing network of over 300 museums—impacting 25 million people nationwide—to provide financial and strategic support for exhibitions, collection loans, and programs designed to educate, inspire, and deepen engagement with local communities. The Art Bridges Collection represents an expanding vision of American art from the 19th century to present day and encompasses multiple media and voices. For more information, visit artbridgesfoundation.org.

About the Art Bridges Cohort Program

The Art Bridges Cohort Program expands access to American art by supporting multiyear, multi-institutional, art-sharing partnerships among museums nationwide. Our mission is to create self-sustaining ecosystems of art sharing, collaboration, and community engagement across the country.

Image credit: Bill Watterson, Daily strip, July 20, 1993. Courtesy of The Ohio State University Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum. © Bill Watterson

For more information, visit https://www.nrm.org/events/krazy-kat-and-calvin-hobbes-classic-comics-family-day/