© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kintsugi Workshop

Kintsugi Workshop

Kintsugi is the Japanese art of repairing broken pottery. If a bowl is broken, rather than discarding the pieces, the fragments are put back and the cracks are adorned with gold. There are no attempts to hide the damage, instead, it is highlighted. The practice has come to represent the idea that beauty can be found in imperfection. The breakage is an opportunity and applying this kind of thinking to instances of failure in our own lives can be helpful.

Join Shaker Heritage Society and hvkintsugi in this crowd favorite! This is our last Kintsugi workshop of 2026! This workshop will be led by local Art Therapist Tara DeLuca.

During the workshop you will connect with your bowl, break it, confront the damage and take ownership of the pieces that remain by glueing them back together.

The bowl will be changed forever, just as each person is through their own personal experiences.

This is a calming, shared experience. It is an excellent way to participate in self care.

“Instead of masking the flaws, a Japanese way of seeing things is that by highlighting the cracks, the piece becomes stronger, more beautiful, and easier to use.”

All materials are included!

You may bring one piece of broken pottery to use in the workshop, but we ask that you participate in the breaking and painting of the supplied bowl.

Shaker Heritage Society
$75-$80
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House Road
Albany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org