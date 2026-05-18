Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Opening of the 2026 Visual Arts Exhibition

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents the opening of their sixth annual Visual Arts Exhibition on Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 4PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets are free and can be reserved at https://ci.ovationtix.com/36035/production/1276181?performanceId=11810237.

The Sixth Annual Visual Arts Exhibition at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park opens with an afternoon reception for the artists, curator, and visitors. The exhibition, Earthly Delights, presents artistic works evoking planets, plants, insects, and other biological forms erupting out of the mystical Kaatsbaan landscape. These unique pieces created by nine contemporary artists working predominantly in the Hudson Valley offer an inspiring alchemy of structure, form, beauty, and soul. The exhibition is curated by Hilary Greene.

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This season, Aurora Robson returns with a tree-climbing, recycled-plastic installation new to Kaatsbaan. Joining her, Ian McMahon’s barn-mounted geometric relief, and Portia Munson’s mystical banner are six new artists: Thea Berman’s figurative oils and Sharon Broit’s biological abstracts in the gallery; Laura Battle’s esoteric ceramic clouds, Kris Perry’s machine creatures, and a spiritual carving by Nadia Yaron on the grounds; and sensorial videos by Virginia L. Montgomery mounted in the Stanford White Barn. In addition, we are honored to continue to exhibit two of Gaston Lachaise’s world-renowned bronzes on long-term loan by the Lachaise Foundation.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

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