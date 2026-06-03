Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents 2026 Visual Arts Exhibition: Earthly Delights

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents their sixth annual Visual Arts Exhibition from June 6 through October 31, 2026, at 120 Broadway, Tivoli, NY 12583. The exhibition is free and open to the public. More information can be found at https://kaatsbaan.org/visual-arts-2023.

The Sixth Annual Visual Arts Exhibition at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park presents Earthly Delights: artistic works evoking planets, plants, insects, and other biological forms erupting out of the mystical Kaatsbaan landscape. These unique pieces created by nine contemporary artists working predominantly in the Hudson Valley offer an inspiring alchemy of structure, form, beauty, and soul. The exhibition is curated by Hilary Greene. The Opening Reception for the Sixth Annual 2026 Visual Art Exhibition will take place on Saturday, June 6, from 4pm-6pm. Admission is free with RSVP, found here.

﻿

This season, Aurora Robson returns with a tree-climbing, recycled-plastic installation new to Kaatsbaan. Joining her, Ian McMahon’s barn-mounted geometric relief, and Portia Munson’s mystical banner are six new artists:Thea Berman’s figurative oils and Sharon Broit’s biological abstracts in the gallery; Laura Battle’s esoteric ceramic clouds, Kris Perry’s machine creatures, and a spiritual carving by Nadia Yaron on the grounds; and sensorial videos by Virginia L. Montgomery mounted in the Stanford White Barn. In addition, we are honored to continue to exhibit two of Gaston Lachaise’s world-renowned bronzes on long-term loan by the Lachaise Foundation.

The 2026 Visual Arts Exhibition will also feature Open Hours for Upstate Art Weekend on Saturday, June 27, from 3pm-5pm, free with RSVP here, and a Visual Arts Walk with the curator and artists on Sunday, September 6, from 1pm-3pm.

About Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

The mission of Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is to provide an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence by providing artists at any stage of their careers with creative residencies at state-of-the-art facilities, and presenting audiences and communities with annual festivals, educational programs, and events. As both an incubator for creativity and presenter for world-class artists in dance, theater, music, film, spoken and written word, and culinary and visual arts, Kaatsbaan provides artists with state-of-the-art dance studios, accommodations, an indoor theater, and outdoor stages. Sited on 153 Hudson River-adjacent acres, Kaatsbaan is free of urban facilities’ space and time constraints, allowing for exciting levels of artistic exploration, creative action, and achievement—just two hours north of New York City.

Kaatsbaan Cultural Park is committed to the advancement of diversity, equity, and inclusion in the arts as we aim to present, promote, and embrace programming that accurately reflects our society. We encourage a broadly diverse group of individuals to participate in our programs and join our Board and Staff, and insist on being inclusive of all peoples regardless of their race, ethnicity, gender, sexuality, socio-economic background, or physical or mental ability.

#