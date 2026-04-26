Juilliard Young Artist Concert Series

Young Artist Duos Set for Juilliard Classical Concert at St. Gregory's in Woodstock on May 3

WOODSTOCK, NY—The Juilliard Young Artists Concert Series continues Sunday, May 3 (3 pm) at St. Gregory's Episcopal Church, featuring pianist Albert Shen, 18, and mezzo soprano Katia Rubakha, 17. This classical music concert will include works by Brahms, Beethoven, and Stravinsky. St. Gregory's is located at 2578 Route 212 in Woodstock.

Rubakha will sing, "How Can I Your True Love Know," which was written by Shen. Accompanied by Shen on piano, Rubakha also wll do pieces by Mendelssohn, Barber, and Faure.

Shen began playing the piano at the age of 7. He participates in the Juilliard Pre-College program where he studies under Adelaide Roberts, a co-founder of the Juilliard-St. Gregory's program, and Dr. Matthew Lewis and Dr. Ira Taxin.

Both Shen and Rubakha are students at Stuyvesant High School in New York. Shen is the piano accompanist for Stuyvesant's Oratorio Choir, and Rubakha is the Choir's student conductor. In the fall, Shen will begin studies at Columbia University while Rubakha will attend Carnegie-Mellon University.

The concert is free to the public; donations are appreciated.