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John Cage Mycological Foray

John Cage Mycological Foray

Join us for a John Cage Mycological Foray!

Enjoy everything from mushroom walks to mushroom talks, and much, much more.

8:30am — Fungi Ecology Walk at Tivoli Bays with Luke Sarrantonio

All remaining events are at Montgomery Place:
11:30am — Mushroom Identification and DNA testing 
12:30pm — Odiferous Mushroom Walk with Ethan Crenson (NY Mycological Society), or Zen Meditation Walk with Tatjana Myoko von Prittwitz und Gaffron
1:45pm — “Language, Mushrooms & Cage: a Mycopoetic View," a talk by George Quasha
2:30pm — "Fungal First-Aid!" with Luke Sarrantonio
3:00pm — "Child of Tree" + "Mureau" performed by Michael Jones & Jeffrey Lependorf (John Cage Trust)
3:30pm — "Deep Imagination Mushroom Circle" with Gabriela D’Elia 

Throughout the day, take a selfie at the "John Cage Photo Booth," stroll the John Cage "Silent Walk," and be sure to visit a special exhibition on the first floor of Stevenson Library of mushroom drawings by Violetta White Delafield from the Montgomery Place Collection displayed along with a variety of John Cage mushroom-related paraphernalia. 

Pack a lunch and spend the day!

Visit the link for the full schedule and details. All events are free. 

Montgomery Place
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 26, 2026.

Event Supported By

John Cage Trust
510-926-2242
mtaga@johncage.org
https://johncage.org/
Montgomery Place
Bard College Montgomery Place Historic Estate, 26 Gardener Way, River Rd, Red Hook, NY 12571
Red Hook, New York 12571
info@johncage.org
https://johncage.org/mushroom2026