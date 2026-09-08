John Cage Mycological Foray
John Cage Mycological Foray
Join us for a John Cage Mycological Foray!
Enjoy everything from mushroom walks to mushroom talks, and much, much more.
8:30am — Fungi Ecology Walk at Tivoli Bays with Luke Sarrantonio
All remaining events are at Montgomery Place:
11:30am — Mushroom Identification and DNA testing
12:30pm — Odiferous Mushroom Walk with Ethan Crenson (NY Mycological Society), or Zen Meditation Walk with Tatjana Myoko von Prittwitz und Gaffron
1:45pm — “Language, Mushrooms & Cage: a Mycopoetic View," a talk by George Quasha
2:30pm — "Fungal First-Aid!" with Luke Sarrantonio
3:00pm — "Child of Tree" + "Mureau" performed by Michael Jones & Jeffrey Lependorf (John Cage Trust)
3:30pm — "Deep Imagination Mushroom Circle" with Gabriela D’Elia
Throughout the day, take a selfie at the "John Cage Photo Booth," stroll the John Cage "Silent Walk," and be sure to visit a special exhibition on the first floor of Stevenson Library of mushroom drawings by Violetta White Delafield from the Montgomery Place Collection displayed along with a variety of John Cage mushroom-related paraphernalia.
Pack a lunch and spend the day!
Visit the link for the full schedule and details. All events are free.