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Joey Morgan: Forgotten Not Gone: Opening Reception

Joey Morgan: Forgotten Not Gone: Opening Reception

Join us for the opening reception of "Forgotten Not Gone," a new exhibition by Brattleboro-based artist Joey Morgan. This powerful series of 12 mixed-media collages transforms fragments salvaged from an earlier body of work lost to flooding into an intimate exploration of memory, loss, and personal transformation.

Shifting from public narrative to private reflection, Morgan’s reassembled drawings embrace fragmentation and absence as essential elements, inviting viewers into a deeply emotional and participatory experience. Rooted in drawing and material exploration, her work blurs the boundaries between image and object while reflecting the sensory landscape of Vermont.

Celebrate the opening and meet the artist at the reception.

On view May 8–August 9. Gallery open during events or by appointment.

Next Stage Arts
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 24 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Next Stage Arts
(802) 451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
http://www.nextstagearts.org

Artist Group Info

Joey Morgan
joey@joeymorgan.ca
https://www.dreamlab.org/
Next Stage Arts
15 Kimball Hill
Putney, Vermont 05346
802-451-0053
info@nextstagearts.org
https://nextstagearts.org/