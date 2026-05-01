Jenna Nicholls Benefit Concert for Clearwater

Join Jenna Nicholls for a benefit concert for Hudson River Sloop Clearwater to support their efforts to protect the Hudson River and empower the next generation of environmental leaders through education, advocacy, sailing, and music. 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of founder Pete Seeger’s first fundraising concerts for the sloop, and the start of Clearwater’s musical heritage that continues to this day.

Jenna Nicholls is a genre-blending singer-songwriter whose music evokes the golden age of the American Songbook, laced with the spirit of Hank Williams and Patsy Cline. With four albums under her belt—including a debut featured on film and television soundtracks—Jenna’s latest album, The Commuter, produced by three-time Grammy winner Larry Campbell, delivers vintage Americana with a fresh, cinematic feel. With Campbell’s masterful touch and Jenna’s unmistakable voice at the helm, the record is a modern classic—a love letter to American music in all its dusty, dreamy glory.

The concert will be opened by Hudson Valley native Dorraine Scofield, a seasoned singer-violinist whose decades-long career spans bluegrass and country-rock, and who has shared the stage with Waylon Jennings, George Jones, and Charlie Daniels. This event is a project of the Clearwater Festival.

