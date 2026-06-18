One-Day Saturday Class

July 11th

2-5 pm

Ages 16+

Price: $90

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This 3-hour workshop is an introduction to watercolor painting. The workshop also serves as a refresher to people who have been away from the medium and want to get back into it. The workshop emphasizes contour drawing and composition as a foundation for watercolor painting. Through a series of exercises, students become acquainted with the brush, the lively surface of the paper, and the building blocks of watercolor painting, creating a series of small-scale paintings. All work is done from observation using still life under a lighting situation.

The following material will be covered: Contour drawing, Composition, Using a viewfinder, Value study/painting, Brushwork, The color wheel and Color mixing, Working wet into wet, Blending, and Dry Brushing

All tools and materials will be provided.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art