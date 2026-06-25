Intro to Landscape Painting From Photographic References

4 Saturdays

September 12, 19, 26, October 3

2-5 pm

Ages 16+

Students are provided with photo references from which they’ll develop small-format landscape paintings. Using the grid system, they create simple contour drawings as a foundation for painting. Since photos are not always ideally designed, they’ll learn the importance of editing and discarding unnecessary details to achieve a well-balanced composition. Students will also learn essential watercolor techniques: wet on wet, wet on dry, dry brush, color mixing and more. Drawing and painting demonstrations are part of every class.

All tools and materials will be provided.

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Please register at least a week in advance to guarantee your spot.

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We believe in access to art education for all. It takes the whole community to generate the equity our pay-what-you-can tuition generates. Behind the scenes, we work to bridge the financial gap between what our students can pay and what we need to sustain our programs. Please consider carefully before you use our discount codes.

Scholarship Codes:

For 25% discount use code "25OFF"

For 50% discount use code "50OFF"

For75% discount use code "75OFF"

This economic justice map from The Sliding Scale: A Tool of Economic Justice by Alexis J. Cunningfolk is useful to assess where you may fall on the financial spectrum of pay what you can.

To request 100% off tuition, please contact wallace@mkad.art

