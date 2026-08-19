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Indian Classical Slide Guitar

Indian Classical Slide Guitar

Rhitom Sarkar
Born in Kolkata, Rhitom Sarkar began his musical journey at the age of nine. Trained under sitar maestro Pt. Shyamal Chatterjee and guitar legend Pt. Debashish Bhattacharya, he later expanded his artistry through exposure to tabla, sarod, vocal, and meditation-based music. His style is rooted in Indian classical ragas but expanded through years of research into the fusion of Spanish and Hindustani slide guitar techniques, resulting in a signature sound that is meditative, expressive, and spiritual.
Sur-Mani Award, Sur Singar Samsad, Mumbai
All India Radio A Grade Artist
Keshava Kaarthikeyan
KESHAVA is a highly gifted young musician with an innate talent for rhythm and improvisation. A defining moment in his early career came at the Opening Ceremony of the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi, where, at just seven years old, he performed center stage amid more than 800 percussionists from across India. Growing up, he regularly performed alongside Nadaka and his mother Gopika in Ragamantra. From an early age, he was immersed in contemporary music, East–West fusion, and South Indian rhythms through daily practice and creative exploration with Nadaka. His classical tabla training is currently under Pandit Yogesh Samsi. Another major influence has been his special connections with Zakir Hussain and with Ray Spiegel. Keshava is currently studying Ethnic Percussion & Improvisation at the Department of Jazz & Popular Music at the Friedrich Gulda School of Music in Vienna.

Matagiri
$30 General Admission $39 Reserved
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 4 Sep 2026
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Matagiri
8456798322
info@matagiri.org
https://matagiri.org/

Artist Group Info

info@matagiri.org
MATAGIRI
Matagiri
1218 Wittenberg Road
Mount Tremper, New York 12457
8456798322
info@matagiri.org
https://matagiri.org/events/