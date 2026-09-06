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Imperial Splendor: East Meets Art Deco

Imperial Splendor: East Meets Art Deco

Asian Arts New York 2026 Gala. Imperial Splendor: East Meets Art Deco

Where Eastern Elegance Meets Art Deco Glamour

An evening of arts and culture, and celebrate the community we are building through Asian Arts New York.

The evening will include: Live Eastern Music, Asian Art Exhibition, Fashion Display， Cultural Presentations， Silent Auction， Three-Course Dinner at Glen Sanders Mansion

Glen Sanders Mansion
$150 and up
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Asian Arts New York
5182658622
info@asianartsny.org
https://asianartsny.org/events
Glen Sanders Mansion
1 Glen Road
Scotia, New York 12302
ed@asianartsny.org
http://asianartsny.org