Imperial Splendor: East Meets Art Deco
Imperial Splendor: East Meets Art Deco
Asian Arts New York 2026 Gala. Imperial Splendor: East Meets Art Deco
Where Eastern Elegance Meets Art Deco Glamour
An evening of arts and culture, and celebrate the community we are building through Asian Arts New York.
The evening will include: Live Eastern Music, Asian Art Exhibition, Fashion Display， Cultural Presentations， Silent Auction， Three-Course Dinner at Glen Sanders Mansion
Glen Sanders Mansion
$150 and up
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Asian Arts New York
5182658622
info@asianartsny.org