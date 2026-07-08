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Guided Geology Hike

Guided Geology Hike

Join us for a guided hike with recent Bryn Mawr College graduate Anna Dravk to learn about the geology of the Huyck Preserve and our area.

Suggested donation of $5; Members and children under 12 are free. Registration is required; event capped at 15 people.

Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
284 Pond Hill Road
Rensselaerville, New York 12147
5187973440
info@huyckpreserve.org
https://www.huyckpreserve.org/