Guided Geology Hike
Guided Geology Hike
Join us for a guided hike with recent Bryn Mawr College graduate Anna Dravk to learn about the geology of the Huyck Preserve and our area.
Suggested donation of $5; Members and children under 12 are free. Registration is required; event capped at 15 people.
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sun, 9 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Huyck Preserve and Biological Research Station
518-797-3440
info@huyckpreserve.org
Huyck Preserve's Eldridge Research Center
284 Pond Hill RoadRensselaerville, New York 12147
5187973440
info@huyckpreserve.org