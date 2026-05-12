The annual Gas Up exposition of antique and vintage vehicles, tools, and machinery takes place in Gallupville, New York on June 13, 14, 20, and 21 from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm daily. Step into the past and enjoy this free and family friendly event.

While attending you may enjoy watching the old steam powered sawmill at work, take in an antique tractor pulled hayride, savor a dish of made-on-site ice cream, or watch a parade of antique vehicles on Sundays at 2. There are also many displays of 20th century farm, household, and industry items and collections for your viewing pleasure.

Catering from BBQ Delights is available for purchase onsite.

This enjoyable and educational event is free and open to the public. Gas Up is held annually two weekends in June. Approximately thirty-five miles west of Albany in Schoharie County, plenty of free parking available. 130 Murphy Road, Gallupville, New York 12157. No pets please.

For more information visit our facebook group facebook.com/gasup, see our website https://www.thegasup.org/, or email us at gasup67@gmail.com. President Frank Beretz, 518/265-4620.

