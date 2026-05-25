Discover the Lives of Berkshire Amphibians with Naturalist Tom Tyning

Next up in the Berkshire Nature Talk Series:

Back by popular demand: Tom Tyning: Frog Fables and Salamander Stories. Tom Tyning returns to offer an introduction to the incredible amphibians of Berkshire County, highlighting their remarkable life history strategies, amazing behaviors, and incredible beauty.

This engaging evening will explore questions as yet unanswered—how did amphibians arrive in the Berkshires after the glaciers? Who came first? Why do some species ignore water altogether? How can certain frogs survive without lungs? With stunning photos of frogs and salamanders in their natural habitats, and with a number of live specimens whose stories will be told, Tyning will bring these remarkable creatures to life.

Tom Tyning brings over four decades of experience as a field biologist, author, professor, and passionate naturalist. He currently teaches Environmental Science at Berkshire Community College and is widely recognized for his work on amphibians, reptiles, butterflies, and habitat conservation across Massachusetts and beyond.

Free for West Stockbridge Historical Society members; $10 suggested donation for nonmembers. Please register at weststockbridgehistory.org.