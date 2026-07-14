FREE Touch-a-Truck in Warwick!

Bierman Autism Centers is hosting Touch-a-Truck — a FREE outdoor event where kids get to do what they've always wanted: get up close with fire trucks, police cars, construction vehicles, and more, and actually explore them.

Climb in. Look around. Honk the horn. Meet the people who drive them. This is that kind of morning.

Our events are FREE, sensory-friendly, and designed specifically for children with autism, ages 2–9, but all are welcome to join the fun.

📅 Date: Saturday, August 29

⏰ Time: 10 am – noon

📍 Location: Bierman Autism Centers – Warwick, 487 Jefferson Blvd Ste 300, Warwick, RI 02886

What's Waiting for You:

🚒 Up-Close Truck Exploration: Climb in, look around, and meet the community helpers who drive them every day.

🎨 Activities and Games: Hands-on fun designed for all ability levels.

🍦 Snacks: Because no summer event is complete without them.

🏢 Center Tours: Come see our space, meet our team, and learn more about what we do.

Sensory-Friendly Comfort Zone

Need a break? A quiet corner will be available all morning. Our events are thoughtfully designed to provide a calm, welcoming experience, giving every child the space to explore at their own pace.

Spots are limited — RSVP today to save your family's place.

RSVP Here: https://hubs.li/Q04nfx330

We can't wait to see you there.