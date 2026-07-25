Free Sundays in the Park Concerts in Lee, Massachusetts

Performers for the remaining FREE Sundays in the Park Concerts in Lee, MA have been confirmed. Concert times are 12:30-2:30.

Upcoming are:

August 2: Fannie Pack: Folk and alternative rock

Perforing an eclectic mix of folk and alternative rock. Known for their harmonies, arrangements, and musicianship

August 9: Two performances this afternoon.

12:30-1:20 Autumn Phoenix, award-winning singer-songwriter, and winner of Berkshire's Got Talent. 1:30-2:30 JoAnn Redding (emotive style singing from New Orleans to New England) & Benny Fingers: the most sought-after piano in the Berkshires and beyond.