Free Sundays in the Park Concerts in Lee, Massachusetts
Free Sundays in the Park Concerts in Lee, Massachusetts
Performers for the remaining FREE Sundays in the Park Concerts in Lee, MA have been confirmed. Concert times are 12:30-2:30.
Upcoming are:
August 2: Fannie Pack: Folk and alternative rock
Perforing an eclectic mix of folk and alternative rock. Known for their harmonies, arrangements, and musicianship
August 9: Two performances this afternoon.
12:30-1:20 Autumn Phoenix, award-winning singer-songwriter, and winner of Berkshire's Got Talent. 1:30-2:30 JoAnn Redding (emotive style singing from New Orleans to New England) & Benny Fingers: the most sought-after piano in the Berkshires and beyond.
Town Center
12:30 PM - 02:30 PM, every day through Aug 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Lee Cultural Council
413-441-5185
robin@robinoherin.com
Artist Group Info
See description above
Town Center
DowntownLee, Massachusetts 01238