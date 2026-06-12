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Free Museum Day: Paper Oval Box

Free Museum Day: Paper Oval Box

Join us for a FREE Museum Day this summer at Shaker Heritage Society!

Create your own paper Shaker oval box while learning about the history, design, and practical uses of this iconic Shaker design. Discover how the Shakers utilized the oval shape for both function and efficiency as you craft your own keepsake.

Kids craft for free! Guided tours of the historic site will also be available at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Thank you to the Lucille Herald Trust for their sponsorship of these Free Museum Days.

Shaker Heritage Society
$30-$35
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Shaker Heritage Society
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org
Shaker Heritage Society
25 Meeting House Road
Albany, New York 12211
5184567890
community@shakerheritage.org
www.shakerheritage.org