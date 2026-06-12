Free Museum Day: Paper Oval Box

Join us for a FREE Museum Day this summer at Shaker Heritage Society!

Create your own paper Shaker oval box while learning about the history, design, and practical uses of this iconic Shaker design. Discover how the Shakers utilized the oval shape for both function and efficiency as you craft your own keepsake.

Kids craft for free! Guided tours of the historic site will also be available at 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM.

Thank you to the Lucille Herald Trust for their sponsorship of these Free Museum Days.