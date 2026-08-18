Free Family Fun Day as part of Lee Founders Weekend
Free Family Fun Day as part of Lee Founders Weekend
Join the Town of Lee and the Lee Chamber of Commerce for
Free Family Fun Day as part of Lee Founders Weekend
Saturday, September 19, 2026
11 am - 2 pm
(Immediately following Lee's Founders Parade at 10 am)
At the Lee Athletic Field
120 Housatonic Street, Lee
Performances by: 413 Cheer, Gymnastics Unlimited, Magician Bruce Bowey, and Musician Willy Welch
Featuring:
Free Pony and Donkey Rides
Free Circus Skills Activities
Free Balloon Animals
Free Face Painting
Free Hair Tinsel
Free NinjaFit Obstacle Course Training with Ninja Athletes
Free Bounce Houses
Free Sports, Arts, and Hands on Activities
Pop-up Kid-Led Business Market
Free Ice Cream
Free Cotton Candy and
Additional Food for Sale
Additional details are available at https://leema.gov/Youth-Commission.
Lee Athletic Field
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Lee Youth Commission
7186832548
joshuabloom1@gmail.com
Lee Athletic Field
120 Housatonic StreetLee, Massachusetts 01238
7186832548
joshuabloom1@gmail.com