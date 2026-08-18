Join the Town of Lee and the Lee Chamber of Commerce for

Free Family Fun Day as part of Lee Founders Weekend

Saturday, September 19, 2026

11 am - 2 pm

(Immediately following Lee's Founders Parade at 10 am)

At the Lee Athletic Field

120 Housatonic Street, Lee

Performances by: 413 Cheer, Gymnastics Unlimited, Magician Bruce Bowey, and Musician Willy Welch

Featuring:

Free Pony and Donkey Rides

Free Circus Skills Activities

Free Balloon Animals

Free Face Painting

Free Hair Tinsel

Free NinjaFit Obstacle Course Training with Ninja Athletes

Free Bounce Houses

Free Sports, Arts, and Hands on Activities

Pop-up Kid-Led Business Market

Free Ice Cream

Free Cotton Candy and

Additional Food for Sale

Additional details are available at https://leema.gov/Youth-Commission.